Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,700 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 482,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

LYSCF stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Lynas Rare Earths has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

