Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,700 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 482,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance
LYSCF stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Lynas Rare Earths has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56.
About Lynas Rare Earths
