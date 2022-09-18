M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAN. Acas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Acas LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $26.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $36.56.

