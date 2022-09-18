M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of GSBD opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

