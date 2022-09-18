M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,058 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $612,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,481,000. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $161.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.27. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $138.60 and a 12 month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

