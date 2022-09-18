M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,024 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,914.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $290,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $105.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.36 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

