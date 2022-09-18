M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 594 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 594 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %
INTU stock opened at $423.00 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $440.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.61.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
