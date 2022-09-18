M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,500 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 16.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BMAY stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

