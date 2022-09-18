M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

