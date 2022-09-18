M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina Trading Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Illumina to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Illumina to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $199.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $453.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,330.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.