M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $72,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

