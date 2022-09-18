M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,146,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after purchasing an additional 637,271 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,432,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $177.25 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.32.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.