M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,735,778,000 after purchasing an additional 583,209 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $93.35 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at $19,394,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,253 shares of company stock worth $6,550,960 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.