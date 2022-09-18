M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,146,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 53,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after buying an additional 42,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,140.5% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $156.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

