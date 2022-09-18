M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 5,313 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,575 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of eBay by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,110 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,288,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

eBay Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 209.53%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.