M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $278,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,853,000 after buying an additional 298,323 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,211,000 after buying an additional 87,677 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $209.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

