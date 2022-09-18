M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $295,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,968 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,951,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,842 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

