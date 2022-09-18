M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $314,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 14.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 80.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $211.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.47 and its 200-day moving average is $205.78. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

