M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $319,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

