M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $330,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $53.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

