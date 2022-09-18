M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $330,000 in MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 70,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 357,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 160,606 shares in the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.5 %
NASDAQ:MYMD opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $9.95.
About MyMD Pharmaceuticals
MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression.
