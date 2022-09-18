M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $335,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,221 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 91,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 69,367 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SPYG stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

