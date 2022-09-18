M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $381,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $808,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 85,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 48,862 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $572,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $1,098,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $32.61.

