M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $384,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $101.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $98.19 and a one year high of $140.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average of $111.56.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

