M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $345,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

EEM opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.