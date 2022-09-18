M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $345,000 Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 257,307 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $98,090,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
Shares of MDY opened at $433.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $449.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.53.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
