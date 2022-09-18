M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $399,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAPR. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 217,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 138,053 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BAPR opened at $30.64 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $34.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69.

