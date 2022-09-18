M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 97,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

KXI stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

