M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,036,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE:THG opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.12. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $155.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

