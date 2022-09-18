M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $224.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.00. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.16 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

