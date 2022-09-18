M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $404.33 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

