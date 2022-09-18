M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,852 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,304,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,250,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,555,000 after acquiring an additional 989,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,365 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $156.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

