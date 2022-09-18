M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 46,299 BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 46,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $73,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $93,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 16.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 101.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

DSM stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

