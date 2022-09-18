M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $336,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 62.95%.
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
