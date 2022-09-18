M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $345,000 Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,407,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,504,000 after buying an additional 25,930 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 689,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

About Global Net Lease

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -2,285.71%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

