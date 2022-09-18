M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $158.88 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $148.46 and a 1-year high of $202.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.97.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.