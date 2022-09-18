M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after buying an additional 165,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.23. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.61 and a 12 month high of $116.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.