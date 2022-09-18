M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 261.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of HNDL stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $26.25.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend
