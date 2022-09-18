MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Acquires A$555,153.75 in Stock

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Rating) insider Andrew Pridham purchased 137,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.05 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$555,153.75 ($388,219.41).

Andrew Pridham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MA Financial Group alerts:

On Monday, September 5th, Andrew Pridham sold 124,991 shares of MA Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.41 ($3.78), for a total transaction of A$676,201.31 ($472,868.05).

MA Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.09.

MA Financial Group Increases Dividend

MA Financial Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from MA Financial Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. MA Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

(Get Rating)

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MA Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MA Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.