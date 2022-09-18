MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Acquires A$555,153.75 in Stock

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Rating) insider Andrew Pridham purchased 137,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.05 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$555,153.75 ($388,219.41).
Andrew Pridham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 5th, Andrew Pridham sold 124,991 shares of MA Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.41 ($3.78), for a total transaction of A$676,201.31 ($472,868.05).
MA Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.09.
MA Financial Group Increases Dividend
MA Financial Group Company Profile
MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.
Read More
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for MA Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MA Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.