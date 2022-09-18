MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Trading 2.5% Higher

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.49. 33,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 398,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

MAG Silver Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 1.16.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

