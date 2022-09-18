Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Short Interest Update

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,430,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 13,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

