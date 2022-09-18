MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Major Shareholder Acquires $94,938.72 in Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 38,128 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $94,938.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,570,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,330.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Frank Porter Stansberry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 81,279 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $207,261.45.
- On Friday, July 29th, Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 7,617 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $20,337.39.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 660,725 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,764,135.75.
MarketWise Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $2.43 on Friday. MarketWise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 452,300 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.
MarketWise Company Profile
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketWise (MKTW)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.