Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $154.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.02 and a 200-day moving average of $161.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

