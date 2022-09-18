Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLB)

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 19,707 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average daily volume of 8,224 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 27,127 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $26,278,000.

Get Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

Shares of XLB stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.97. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $69.98 and a fifty-two week high of $92.31.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.