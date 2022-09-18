Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hall Laurie J Trustee’s Largest Position

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,894 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 7.8% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 0.3 %

MSFT stock opened at $244.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.81 and its 200 day moving average is $274.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.