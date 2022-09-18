Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Sage Capital Advisors llc’s 3rd Largest Position

Sage Capital Advisors llc decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,578 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.0% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $244.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.81 and its 200 day moving average is $274.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

