Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,447 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Verdad Advisers LP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 10,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 20,569 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd now owns 27,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $244.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.