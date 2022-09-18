Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,173 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.6% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Verdad Advisers LP boosted its position in Microsoft by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 10,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 20,569 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd now owns 27,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft stock opened at $244.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

