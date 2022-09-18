Midatech Pharma Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, September 26th (NASDAQ:MTP)

Shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 26th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 26th.

Midatech Pharma Stock Down 20.0 %

Shares of MTP stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. Midatech Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midatech Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Midatech Pharma stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Midatech Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midatech Pharma

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

