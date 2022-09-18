Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $92.82 and last traded at $92.28. Approximately 1,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 76,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $49,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,864 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 44,565.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 550.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 56,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,091,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

