Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,099 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $808,203,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.6 %

GS opened at $326.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.04. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

